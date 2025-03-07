Israel Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Netanyahu's top confidant "lashed out" at US hostage envoy Adam Boehler after Israel learned that Trump aide held a meeting with a senior Hamas delegation to discuss the release of American hostages from Gaza.

Trump aide held an unprecedented meeting in Doha with a senior Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya to discuss the potential release of American hostages from Gaza, a Western official told The Times of Israel.

Dermer lashed out at Boehler, during a phone call held on Tuesday, for discussing the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel would release in exchange for the five American hostages without Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's consent, the official said.

However, the US hostage envoy tried to explain that the meeting was only an initial discussion with Hamas and that nothing would be finalised without Israel's approval, the Western official said.

Hours after the call, Boehler's meeting with Hayya was leaked to the media, in a move that the US believes Israel was behind it, according to the official.

Earlier in an attempt to defend American officials' direct negotiations with Hamas, President Donald Trump said the US is helping Israel in those discussions because "we’re talking about Israeli hostages".

In a news conference, while signing multiple executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We’re not doing anything in terms of Hamas. We’re not giving cash.”

“You have to negotiate. There’s a difference between negotiating and paying. We want to get these people out," the US President said, referring to Israeli hostages.

