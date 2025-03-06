The Palestinian militant group Hamas warned that some hostages are 'likely to be killed' if Israeli military escalation against them continues, reported The Times of Israel.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida warned that Israeli threats of war and blockade will not secure the release of hostages.

He further claimed that the terror group is still committed to abiding by the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Israel.

Currently, 59 Israeli hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip after the first phase of the Gaza truce concluded. Moreover, at least 35 of these hostages have been confirmed dead by the IDF.

US offers Hamas 60-day ceasefire

Meanwhile, the United States has offered Hamas a deal in which 10 living Israeli hostages would be released in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire, a Palestinian source told Sky News Arabia, The Times of Israel reported.

“Washington asked Hamas to release ten hostages… in exchange for extending the ceasefire for sixty days, starting negotiations on the second phase and the position of Israeli forces along the Philadelphi Corridor,” as well as resuming the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, the source said.

However, the source did not mention when the offer was presented.

"Hamas is still considering its response to the American proposal," the source added.

Israel may cut intelligence sharing with US

Israel is considering reducing intelligence sharing with the US due to the warming relationship between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, NBC reported citing sources.

However, an Israeli operation denied the report, saying that "cooperation between Israel and the United States on every level, including the sharing of crucial intelligence data, is as strong and solid as ever.”

Moreover, not just Israel, but, the UK, Australia Canada, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia, are said to be considering changes to their intelligence sharing protocols.

These US allies have been fearing that the identity of important foreign assets could be revealed, thus jeopardising them, amid the US’s reconciliation with Russia.

Discussions on the potential scaling back of intelligence sharing “are already happening,” but no decisions have been made thus far, NBC reported citing anonymous sources.

The UK and Canada also rejected the report.

(With inputs from agencies)