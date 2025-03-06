Hamas officials said Wednesday (Mar 5) that they held direct talks with a US envoy on freeing hostages held in Gaza. Their comments came after the White House said it was engaged in talks with the Palestinian militants. The US President Donald Trump has also issued a stern warning to Hamas.

"Several communications took place between Hamas and various American communication channels, the latest being with a US envoy and discussed the issue of Israeli prisoners who hold American citizenship, both the living and the deceased," said a Hamas official as quoted by the news agency AFP. The official asked to remain anonymous.

A second senior Hamas official said there had been "two direct meetings between Hamas and US officials in Doha in recent days."

Israel confirmed the talks by saying that it had been consulted by the US on direct talks with Hamas to secure the release of US hostages.

"In consultation with the United States, Israel expressed its opinion on direct talks with Hamas," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Trump's warning to Hamas

Trump has issued a stern warning against Hamas to the entire Palestinian population in Gaza, saying they would face death if they hold hostages taken in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

"Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. He also threatened that there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages were not released.

The attack on Israel resulted in a significant number of hostages being taken. Approximately 250 Israeli civilians and soldiers were taken hostage by Hamas, including children.

The hostages were taken to the Gaza Strip, and Hamas demanded the release of imprisoned Palestinians, including women and children, in exchange for the hostages.

