French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday (Mar 5) issued a warning, stating that Russia's aggressive behaviour did "not seem to know borders" after its invasion of Ukraine. France and its European allies had to react, said Macron, further adding that they must prepare for the worse in case Washington leaves them high and dry.

Macron's address came amid Washington's change of stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In a shocking move, the US has even announced it will stop military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine as diplomatic efforts have accelerated to end the war.

Macron also said that he wanted to open a debate on extending France's nuclear deterrent to other European nations amid rising security risks.

"Russia has become, at the moment I am speaking to you and for the years to come, a threat to France and Europe... It would be madness to remain a spectator in this world of danger," he said in a televised address.

"I have decided to open up the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent through our nuclear deterrent," he added.

Macron's plans for French nuclear deterrence extension came in response to comments by the likely next German chancellor Friedrich Merz on extending the nuclear umbrella, adding that any decision on nuclear weapons use would remain with the French head of state.

The French president noted that Europe's future should not be decided in Washington or Moscow, as he said that the "threat from the east is returning and the innocence of these 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall is over".

Macron also said that European military forces could be sent to Ukraine if a peace deal is signed to ensure that Russia does not invade its neighbour again.

A peace agreement for Ukraine would be backed "perhaps, by the deployment of European forces," Macron said.

"They won't go to fight today, they won't go to fight on the front line, but they would be there once a peace deal is signed, to guarantee it is fully respected," he said during the address.

Macron said that adding European chiefs of staffs would meet in Paris next week to discuss how to support Ukraine after a peace deal.

Macron to visit Washington?

The French president is considering a joint visit to the US alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"It is being considered that President Macron could possibly go again to Washington, with President Zelensky and his English counterpart," Sophie Primas told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Macron on Wednesday called planned US tariffs on European products "incomprehensible", adding that he hoped to "dissuade" President Donald Trump from imposing them.

"We have to brace for the United States to decide on customs tariffs on European products, like they have just confirmed against Canada and Mexico. This incomprehensible decision, as much for the US economy as for ours, will have consequences on some of our sectors," Macron said.

"I hope to convince and dissuade the US president" from such a move, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)