US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Mar 4) that the United States apprehended a “top terrorist” involved in the Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan in 2021 that killed 13 American soldiers and at least 170 Afghan civilians.

Mohammad Sharifullah, a member of the terror group Islamic State in Afghanistan, ISIS-K, was allegedly involved in the planning of the terrorist attack. He has been charged with “providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ)

During his joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening, Trump revealed that Sharifullah has been apprehended.

“Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice,” Trump said.

A statement by the DOJ said that Sharifullah was arrested and expected to appear in the Eastern District of Virginia on Wednesday (Mar 5).

“This evil ISIS-K terrorist orchestrated the brutal murder of 13 heroic Marines,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

According to a CNN report, Trump thanked Pakistan for “helping arrest this monster,” as it acted on CIA intelligence that led to the arrest.

Trump added that the development was a “momentous day” for the families of victims. He said that he had spoken “to many of the parents and loved ones,” of those who lost their lives in the attack.

Who is Mohammad Sharifullah?

Sharifullah admitted to helping plan for the Abbey Gate attack. He also scouted a route near the airport for the attackers.

He joined ISIS-K in 2016 and was arrested in 2019. However, he managed to escape the prison during a jailbreak by the Afghan Taliban when they took over Afghanistan in 2021.

According to the DOJ, following his release, an ISIS-K member contacted him to seek help in planning the attack in Kabul.

“On June 20, 2016, a suicide bomber acting for ISIS-K detonated a bomb that killed over ten embassy guards and multiple civilians and wounded other soldiers guarding the Canadian embassy in Kabul. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack,” the DOJ statement said.

During his interview with the FBI, Sharifullah also allegedly confessed that he instructed how to use AK-style rifles and other weapons to the attackers who were behind an attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow, Russia. At least 130 people lost their lives while several others were injured in the attack.

If Sharifullah is convicted of these charges, he will likely face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

(With inputs from agencies)