Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert endorses the proposal of featuring the 47th US President Donald Trump's face on the $100 bill. It currently features Benjamin Franklin who is said to be the face of the American dream. This proposal was initiated by Texas Congressman Brandon Gill.

He shared the picture of the $100 bill with Trump's mugshot on it calling it the 'Golden Age Act.' He wrote, "I’m introducing Brandon Gill to put President Donald J. Trump on the $100 bill. Let’s make history."

Gill has been vocal about his views on social media where he previously posed questions to the Democrats. In his post, he wrote, "Democrats want you to 'reject the evidence of your eyes and ears,' and instead believe absurd lies..."

He adds, "Thanks to President Trump, we are bringing back common sense!"

Gill pins his hope in Trump and has been convincing many of the same on the social media. He says, "To every family in Texas, to every American who has suffered under the last four years of Democrat destruction: Help is here. Hope is here. President Trump is here."

On Tuesday night (Mar 4), US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time since he assumed office. In his lengthy address, there were a couple of gratitude and appreciation notes he shared. He honoured many for their work. Trump's speech stretched to 1 hour and 40 minutes, leaving behind President Bill Clinton’s State of the Union address in 2000 which clocked 1 hour, 28 minutes, and 49 seconds.

"In recent years, our justice system has been turned upside down by radical left lunatics. Many jurisdictions virtually seized enforcing the law against dangers, repeat offenders while weaponising law enforcement against political opponents like me. My administration has acted swiftly and decisively to restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law," he said in his speech.