US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night (Mar 4) delivered his first speech at the Congress after reassuming office. His speech was filled with 'thank yous' something the Trump administration is particular about. The president showed gratitude towards Indian-origin FBI Director Kash Patel and applauded him for his work. Bestowing faith on Patel, Trump wants to clean the justice system that was 'turned upside down by radical left lunatics.'

The 78-year-old touted his administration has been working to 'restore fair, equal, and impartial justice'.

"Good luck and thank you, Kash," said Trump as the FBI director received a standing ovation from Republican lawmakers in the house.

The 47th President of America is very particular about expressing gratitude. In a recent meeting with Ukrainian President, both Trump and Vice President JD Vance were seen questioning Zelensky if he had thanked the president enough.

They didn't want no for an answer, but even Zelensky's 'yes' was not convincing them.



So while making America great again, this administration will be thanking many.

"In recent years, our justice system has been turned upside down by radical left lunatics. Many jurisdictions virtually seized enforcing the law against dangers, repeat offenders while weaponising law enforcement against political opponents like me. My administration has acted swiftly and decisively to restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law," he said in his speech.

He further added, "They've already started very strong; they are going to do a fantastic job, and you're going to be very proud of them."

Donald Trump's second term in the White House was seemingly different from the previous one. The very first day began with signing executive orders and making changes that he claims will 'Make America Great Again'.