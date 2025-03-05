United States President Donald Trump is to give his first address to Congress since returning to office. The President is set to lay out a vision of extended presidential power and a reshaped world order. Trump is expected to push his vision of "renewal of the American dream".
His speech comes after a whirlwind first six weeks in office, in which the US has been roiled by a radical bid led by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk to overhaul the federal government by closing down agencies and firing many workers.
Mar 05, 2025 07:07 IST
Musk will be sitting in White House guest box during Trump's address: Report
Elon Musk will be sitting in the White House guest box for Trump’s address to Congress, reports said, citing a person familiar with the arrangement.
Mar 05, 2025 07:06 IST
Trump departs White House for his address to Congress
Trump is now departing the White House for his address to a joint session of Congress at Capitol Hill. First lady Melania Trump accompanied the president in his motorcade.
Mar 05, 2025 06:18 IST
Trump to announce US-Ukraine minerals deal: Reuters
A report by the news agency Reuters noted that Trump hopes to announce a minerals deal with Ukraine in his address to Congress tonight.
Sources told the news agency that Trump has told his advisers he wants to announce the agreement in tonight's address.
They cautioned that the deal had yet to be signed and the situation could change.
Mar 05, 2025 06:14 IST
IPSOS latest poll on Trump
Just one in three Americans approve of President Donald Trump's handling of the cost of living in the U.S., a sign of unease as he enacts steep tariffs on imports that are stoking inflation worries, a Reuters/Ipsos survey has found.
"The main takeaway from this polling is that the American people continue to actually be focused primarily on cost of living issues, and that is potentially Donald Trump's biggest Achilles heel at the moment," said Chris Jackson, Head of Public Polling at Ipsos, in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday (March 4).
Mar 05, 2025 06:05 IST
What would be the theme of speech?
The White House said the theme of the speech at 9:00 pm (0200 GMT Wednesday) would be "the renewal of the American dream," in social media posts linking to a story on Fox News, the administration's preferred outlet.
Fox said Trump would cover four areas: his second term's achievements so far at home and abroad, the economy, a push for Congress to pass border funding and Trump's plans for "peace around the globe."
"President Trump is the greatest orator we've ever had in the Oval Office. Every time he's done one of these addresses, Americans have been overwhelmingly blown away," his Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller told reporters on Monday.
"It's an opportunity for President Trump, as only he can, to lay out the last month of record-setting, record-breaking unprecedented achievements and accomplishments that have made this the most successful opening to any presidency."
Mar 05, 2025 05:59 IST
Analyst on Canada, Mexico and China tariffs
Trump's latest action on tariffs has sparked trade wars that could slam economic growth and lift prices for Americans.
Trump has imposed new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that took effect on Tuesday (March 4), along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%.
The tariff actions, which look set to upend nearly $2.2 trillion in annual U.S. trade with its top three trading partners, went live at 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT) in the absence of any last-minute deal.
Director of US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) economics program, Philip Luck, said he expects Trump's tariffs "to be massively impactful to the economies that border Mexico and Canada".
"This will massively disrupt supply chains. A lot of people will be laid off. This will increase prices, and this will be detrimental to the US economy," said Luck.
"Estimates suggest that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will increase prices for Americans by about $1,200 per household," he added.
Mar 05, 2025 05:58 IST
Trump addresses a joint session of Congress timings
Start: 05 Mar 2025 01:25 GMT
End: 05 Mar 2025 03:00 GMT
What's the schedule?
TBD - Donald Trump departs from the White House en route to the US Capitol to address a joint session of Congress.
0135 GMT - US House Speaker Mike Johnson calls the House to order
0135 GMT - Sergeant at Arms announces U.S. Vice President JD Vance
0140 GMT - Joint Chiefs enter House Chamber
0145 GMT - Second Lady Usha Vance is escorted into the Executive Gallery
0155 GMT - First Lady Melania Trump is escorted into the Executive Gallery
0210 GMT - US President Donald Trump begins his speech
Mar 05, 2025 05:49 IST
US stocks fall again
The closing bell rings at the New York Stock Exchange as stocks tumble after the United States proceeded with new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, exacerbating worries that higher inflation will prompt a recession.
Mar 05, 2025 05:47 IST
When to watch Trump's address to Congress?
Donald Trump’s address to Congress will begin at 9 pm ET on Tuesday, 4 March in Washington DC.
He will deliver remarks from the chamber of the House of Representatives.
In the US, major news networks are likely to broadcast the address live.
Mar 05, 2025 05:43 IST
Trump could announce Canada, Mexico tariff compromise
Trump could announce a compromise tariff arrangement with Canada and Mexico, his commerce secretary said in an interview. This came shortly after sweeping 25-percent levies went into effect.
"I think he's going to work something out with them," Howard Lutnick told Fox Business on Tuesday. "Somewhere in the middle will likely be the outcome, the president moving with the Canadians and Mexicans, but not all the way."