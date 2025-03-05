United States President Donald Trump is to give his first address to Congress since returning to office. The President is set to lay out a vision of extended presidential power and a reshaped world order. Trump is expected to push his vision of "renewal of the American dream".



His speech comes after a whirlwind first six weeks in office, in which the US has been roiled by a radical bid led by billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk to overhaul the federal government by closing down agencies and firing many workers.

