US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 4) announced that he has signed an executive order naming a national wildlife refuge in honour of Jocelyn Nungaray — a 12-year-old girl abused and killed, allegedly by illegal migrants.

What did Trump say?

Introducing Alexis Nungaray, the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, who was among the guests during his first speech to a joint session of Congress, Trump said, "Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, your magnificent daughter".

He then revealed, "earlier tonight, I signed an order keeping my word to you".

Trump said he had learned from Jocelyn's mother that the 12-year-old "loved animals so much – she loved nature," and that to honour this, he has ordered the renaming of a wildlife refuge.

"Across Galveston Bay, from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent national wildlife refuge – a pristine, peaceful, 34,000 acre sanctuary for all of God’s creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America," said Trump.

"Alexis, moments ago, I formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter, Jocelyn," he said before asking Vice President JD Vance to hand him the signed order, which he then showed to the House.

Who was Jocelyn Nungaray?

Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, was sexually assaulted and murdered on June 24, 2024 in Texas. Her body was found in a creek in North Houston, and it was determined that she was raped and killed by strangulation.

Two suspects, identified as 22-year-old Johan José Martínez-Rangel and 26-year-old Franklin José Peña Ramos, were arrested on suspicions of Jocelyn's murder.



Both were charged with capital murder, trial is ongoing. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty for the defendants, who are said to be illegal migrants.

(With inputs from agencies)