US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 4) touted his administration's achievements in first 43 days in office and made special mention of Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which is tasked with trimming the federal government.

Trump thanks Musk

To loud cheers, Trump said, he has created the "department of government efficiency".

"Perhaps you’ve heard of it," he said with a smirk before pointing to Elon Musk, who was among the audience in the gallery. "Thank you," said Trump, adding that Musk has been "working very hard".

Praising his billionaire ally and advisor, Trump said of Musk, "He didn’t need this."

He then expressed his gratitude with a "Thank you very much. We appreciate it," as Musk stood up in the gallery and saluted Trump to applause from Republican lawmakers.

In the longest presidential speech to lawmakers on record, the Republican repeatedly hailed billionaire advisor Musk's controversial assault on the federal bureaucracy and remarked that his administration was "just getting started".

Democrats raise signs against Musk

Interestingly, Musk was praised by Trump even as US Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and others raised signs reading 'Musk steals'.

Later, on X, Congressman Greg Casar alleged that Trump "lied" during his speech "cover up for Musk stealing."

"They want to steal our healthcare, steal from our veterans, and steal from you to give to billionaires," he alleged, adding: "The American people must fight back."

Musk's actions at DOGE have led to quite a stir: resignations, protests on one hand and claims by the agency to have saved millions of dollars already in federal spending.

