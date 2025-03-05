US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 4) set a record for the longest address to a joint session of the US Congress. Trump's first address to the US Congress in his second term lasted around one hour and 40 minutes.

Trump sets a record

Clocking at about one hour and 40 minutes, Trump's Tuesday speech easily set the record for the longest address to a joint session of Congress. He broke records set by his predecessors and himself in his last term.

Before Trump, the record was set by former president Bill Clinton. In 2000, during his State of the Union address, Clinton spoke for an hour and 28 minutes, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

The around 100-minute runtime of Trump's address included the approximately two-minute interruption that saw Texas Democratic Representative Al Green being kicked out of the House chamber.

Which presidents spoke the longest?

While we've already established that Trump's speech was the longest, previous lengthy speeches include the 2000 speech by Bill Clinton, which was clocked at one hour, 28 minutes and 49 seconds (1:28:49).

At the third place is another speech by Clinton. In 1995, his State of the Union address was clocked at one hour 24 minutes and 58 seconds (1:24:58).

The next two longest speeches are also by Trump. In 2018, his annual address to the US Congress was one hour 22 minutes and 30 seconds (1:20:30) long. The previous year, in 2019, his State of the Union address was one hour 22 minutes and 18 seconds (1:22:18) long.

Wrapping up the list of the longest speeches are once again Trump and Clinton. In 1999, Bill Clinton's speech clocked at one hour 18 minutes and 40 seconds (1:18:40), while Trump, in 2020, spoke for one hour 18 minutes and three seconds (1:18:03).

