US President Donald Trump's recent address to a joint session of Congress set records for being the longest one. In his speech, Trump highlighted the efforts of a young boy, DJ Daniel, as an honorary law enforcement officer. While talking about the 13-year-old and his commitment, Trump elevated his position and made him 'an agent of the United States Secret Service.' The big announcement seemed like a dream-come-true moment for Daniel and his family.

Introducing DJ Daniel, Trump said, "Joining us in the gallery is a young man who truly loves our police; his name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old and has always dreamed of becoming a police officer."

DJ has been a warrior and fighting bravely against cancer since 2018, when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors treating him had given him 5 months at most to live. But the strong and determined Daniel was not willing to give up. And ever since, he and his father have been on a quest to make his dream come true.

In a video released by the White House, Daniel was seen saying, "I had thirteen brain surgeries and that's how many times my personality has changed. I wouldn't have been here if it wasn't for my dad, he is proud of me and I am pretty proud of him too."



He added, "I would like to thank President Trump, because if it wasn't him, I wouldn't have been here today."

Here's a video of DJ Daniel thanking the President:

D.J. Daniel joined President Trump at the Joint Session—a 13-year-old battling cancer who has been sworn in as an honorary officer over 900 times.



President Trump made his dream come true, swearing him in as a Secret Service agent. pic.twitter.com/HkVf8LlPTD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

Trump said, "DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer. The police departments love him, and tonight, DJ, we are going to do you the biggest honour. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service."

Further detailing on his health, Trump highlighted, "DJ's doctors believe his cancer likely came from a chemical he was exposed to when he was younger. Since 1975, rates of child cancer have increased by more than 40%. Reversing this trend is one of the top priorities for our new presidential commission to make America healthy again chaired by our new Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr."