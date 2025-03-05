US President Donald Trump honoured the family of Corey Comparatore, the firefighter who was fatally shot during an attempted assassination of the Republican at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July last year.

Trump recognised Comparatore’s wife and daughters as he recalled the moment at his rally on July 13 when shots were fired and a bullet struck the then-candidate's ear.

“Corey was hit really hard. You know the story from there. He sacrificed his life to save theirs," Trump said, referring to the man's family that was in attendance at the Congress.

"We're joined by Corey's wife Helen, who was his high school sweetheart and their two beloved daughters, Allison, and Kaylee. Thank you to Helen, Allison and Kaylee. Corey is looking down on his three beautiful ladies right now and he is cheering you on. He loves you. He is cheering you on," the US president said.

When the sounds of gun shots pierced the air, Corey Comperatore threw himself on top of his wife and daughters and shielded them from the bullets with his own body.



He sacrificed his life to save theirs.



Corey will forever be an American hero. pic.twitter.com/Nt2n6oD4Jg — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 5, 2025

"Corey was taken from us much too soon, but his destiny was to leave us all with a shining example of the selfless devotion of a true American patriot. It was love like Corey's that built our country. And it's love like Corey's that is going to make our country more majestic than ever before," he added.

He then expressed his gratitude to the almighty for saving his life, stating that he was saved by God to "make America great again".

"I believe that my life was saved that day in Butler for a very good reason. I was saved by God to make America great again. I believe that," Trump said.

The 78-year-old was hit in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies)