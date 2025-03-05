Days after US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got into a heated conversation at the White House, the officials from both the countries are now ready to hold a meeting in the near future.

Advertisment

Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said that he and US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had discussed the next steps towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Yermak shared a post on X, saying that "they also exchanged views on security issues and the alignment of positions,” and scheduled a meeting of Ukrainian and US officials in the near future “to continue this important work”.

Also read: Trump speech: Zelensky offers to sign minerals deal 'any time', says US president

Advertisment

Had a phone conversation with the U.S. President’s National Security Advisor, @michaelgwaltz.



We discussed the next steps towards a just and lasting peace. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 5, 2025

Zelensky visited the White House last Friday and met with Trump. However, the two leaders had a fiery conversation that did not go well.

At the end of the meeting, the Ukrainian president left and eventually, the leaders cancelled the press conference and signing of the minerals deal.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Time to make things right’: Zelensky ready to work under Trump’s ‘strong leadership’ after US halts aid

Earlier in the day, a French government spokeswoman said that President Emmanuel Macron is mulling a joint visit to US along with Zelensky, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"It is being considered that President Macron could possibly go again to Washington, with President Zelensky and his English counterpart," Sophie Primas told reporters after a cabinet meeting, referring to UK government chief Starmer.

Earlier today, during the joint session to Congress, Trump said that he received an important letter from his Ukrainian counterpart, who told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and a US minerals deal, days after their White House clash.

"Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense," Trump said.

Also read: White House Press Secretary calls Trump-Zelensky showdown an ‘incredibly refreshing’ moment

"It's time to stop this. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end the senseless war," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)