US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 5) that he received an important letter from his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and a US minerals deal, days after their White House clash.

Advertisment

"I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine. The letter reads, Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer," Trump said in an address to Congress.

Also read: Trump's speech to US Congress fact-checked: Border crossings, Social Security payments to dead, and more

America's stance on the three-year-old war has changed dramatically with a change in the administration as Trump says he is vying for peace.



The US president also defended his position on Ukraine a day after his administration said it would pause military aid to the country.

Advertisment

"Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense," Trump said.

Also read: VIDEO: Vance claps as Rep. Al Green is ejected from Trump's speech to Congress

"It's time to stop this. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end the senseless war," he added.

Advertisment

Trump also read from a letter he claimed to have received from Zelensky acknowledging America's efforts, his desire for peace and his willingness to sign a rare-earth minerals deal.

"I appreciate that he sent this letter," Trump said.

Also read: Donald Trump asks Congress to applaud DOGE chief Elon Musk as democrats hold signs 'Musk steals'

Ukraine wants security guarantees

Last week, Zelensky visited Washington to sign the multi-billion-dollar minerals deal, but that fell through after his shocking verbal clash with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Tuesday it was ready to sign the planned deal on extracting strategically important minerals with the US "at any time" after Washington said it was suspending military support.

Also read: ‘Determined to continue cooperation with US’: Ukraine for negotiations after Trump halts military aid

"We are ready to start this cooperation with the United States at any time by signing such an agreement," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a press conference.

Ukraine is also seeking tough security guarantees for an end to the war.

(With inputs from agencies)