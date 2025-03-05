US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night (March 4). The theme of Trump's speech was "the renewal of the American dream." As Trump took to the podium, Representative Al Green, a Texas Democrat, repeatedly heckled him, after which he was removed from the House of Representatives chamber.

House Speaker Mike Johnson warned Green several times to stop interrupting Trump. Green had previously filed articles of impeachment against Trump.

As Johnson ordered Green's removal from the House, Vice President JD Vance stood up and clapped as a few others joined in.

After Green was ejected from the House, Trump directed his words and glance towards the Democrats and said that he could do "nothing to make them happy".

“I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realise there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do,” Trump said.

After Green was removed, several House Democrats followed him out of the House chamber.

Notably, a similar incident happened three years back while former president Joe Biden addressed the House. Republican House members, Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Colorado’s Lauren Boebert interrupted him during his State of the Union address.

However, neither of them was removed from the House during the speech.

BREAKING: They just kicked African American Congressman Al Green out of Trump's Speech.



Weird that Marjorie Taylor Greene was never removed when she went off at Biden's SOTU a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/2B8K8sx9Yo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 5, 2025

Trump says he can never make Democrats happy

Trump continued, doling out words of anger, saying how no matter what he achieves, the Democrats would never stand up and clap for him.

“I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded. And these people sitting right here will not clap will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements.”

Trump's speech to the House came amid his tariff war against countries like Canada and Mexico, and his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky ended on a disastrous note.