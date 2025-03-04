Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is willing to finalise a security and minerals agreement with the United States while adding that he is prepared to work under President Donald Trump’s “strong leadership.”

While accepting that his meeting with Trump “did not go the way it was supposed to,” Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to achieving peace and praised the US president for supplying his military with Javelin missiles.

His comments follow Trump’s decision to halt all military aid deliveries to Ukraine, a move that came days after their unpleasant meeting at the White House.

Ukraine committed to peace

In a statement posted on X, Zelensky stressed Ukraine’s desire to end the war, saying, "I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace. None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky – ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure – and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal," he added.

Acknowledging US support

Zelensky also expressed gratitude for US assistance, particularly recalling Trump’s decision to provide Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

"We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this," he said.

Reflecting on his recent meeting in Washington, Zelensky admitted that it had not gone as expected.



"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive," he added.

Security and minerals agreement

Zelenskyy also confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to sign a security and minerals agreement with the US.

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time and any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)