Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump is “capable of achieving peace” in the Middle East. His comments came at the emergency Arab League summit in Cairo, where regional leaders gathered to address Gaza’s future.

Jordan’s King Abdullah strongly opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and backed a comprehensive reconstruction plan. He also stressed the need to support the Palestinian Authority’s reform efforts to ensure effective governance in Gaza while linking it with the West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the summit and said, “We thank all Arab and European states who have taken the initiative and were quick to reject this irresponsible and inhumane call.”

Abbas also criticised Israeli actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, accusing them of undermining the two-state solution. He praised the “Arab-Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza in the presence of the Palestinians in their homeland” and urged Trump to back these reconstruction efforts.

Additionally, Abbas said that he was ready to hold presidential and parliamentary elections if conditions permit, adding that his Palestinian Authority remains the sole legitimate governing and security force in the Palestinian Territories.

Arab le aders reject Trump’s Gaza plan

The summit was convened in response to Trump’s widely criticised proposal to assume control of Gaza and relocate its Palestinian population. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his support for Trump’s plan a day earlier, describing it as “visionary and innovative.”

Ahead of the meeting, a draft communique was issued, endorsing an Egyptian plan for Gaza's future. It urged the international community and financial institutions to support the initiative swiftly.

Egypt’s $53 billion reconstruction plan

Egypt’s 112-page proposal outlines a long-term redevelopment plan for Gaza, which aims to rebuild the region by 2030 without displacing its residents. The plan features detailed maps and AI-generated images showcasing proposed housing developments, gardens, and community centres.

Key features include:

A commercial harbour

A technology hub

Beachfront hotels

Large green spaces and industrial zones

Sustainable and renewable energy-powered infrastructure

The plan directly opposes Trump’s controversial call to permanently remove Gaza’s two million Palestinian residents and transform the territory into a tourist destination.

Immediate steps and long-term vision

According to the Associated Press, the first phase of the Egyptian plan, expected to receive official backing from Middle Eastern leaders later on Tuesday, focuses on removing unexploded ordnance and clearing over 50 million tonnes of rubble left by Israeli military operations.

To accommodate displaced residents, hundreds of thousands of temporary housing units will be established. Over the coming years, the plan envisions completely reshaping Gaza with modern, eco-friendly urban areas, renovated agricultural lands, and industrial hubs.

It also calls for the construction of:

An airport

A fishing port

A commercial port

The opening of these facilities was originally promised under the 1990s Oslo Peace Accords but was never realised due to the collapse of the peace process.

The lead-up to the emergency summit

The summit follows Trump’s statement on 5 February, in which he declared his intention to “take over” Gaza, relocate its Palestinian residents to Egypt and Jordan, and redevelop the strip into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

Egypt rejected the proposal and instead announced plans to present a “comprehensive vision for rebuilding Gaza while ensuring Palestinians remain.” It also committed to hosting an Arab summit to discuss the initiative.

On 21 February, Egypt, Jordan, and the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations met in Riyadh to set the agenda for Tuesday’s summit in Cairo.

The discussions are expected to shape the region’s response to Trump’s plan while advancing Egypt’s alternative vision for Gaza’s future.

