An Indian national was shot dead by Jordanian security forces while he was allegedly trying to cross over into another country illegally, the Ministry of External Affairs sources said on Sunday (Mar 2).

The deceased has been identified as Thomas Gabriel Periera, who hailed from the southern state of Kerala.

The Indian Embassy in Jordan mourned Gabriel's demise and said that it is closely working with the authorities for the transportation of his mortal remains.

"The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased," the embassy said in a post on X.

According to the MEA, the Indian Embassy in Jordan is in touch with the local authorities and following up on the matter.

The Embassy also informed Gabriel's family about his death.

'He just asked me to pray for him'

Gabriel's wife said that the last time she received a call from her husband, he spoke only for 2 minutes and asked her to pray for him.

"Last time I received a call, he only spoke to me for 2 minutes. He just asked me to pray for him," she said according to news agency ANI.

Gabriel's family said that they were informed about his death from one of their relatives' son who lives in London.

"My relative's son is in London and he is the one who called and informed me about this incident. We don't know what happened exactly. He left from here on 5th (February). On 9th (February), my sister received a call, it was just for 2 minutes. He just asked to pray for him and cut the call. Then we received an email and we got to know that he died after he was shot in the head and his body is lying at a govt hospital there. He once worked in Kuwait for 5 years...he didn't say anything to his wife and anyone, he left silently. He called once he reached there and then only he told where he went to," the family said.

