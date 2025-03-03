The mother of Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose dead body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak, said that she is sure the accused is a known person either from the party, college or a relative.

"I am sure the accused is a known person, either someone from the party or someone from her college or our relative. The person who could come to her house is someone she trusted a lot. If anyone tried to hurt her trust, she would take action against them. No matter how big the person was, she couldn't tolerate even a single wrong word from anyone," she said on Monday (Mar 3).

"There's a difference between a friend and a boyfriend. She only focused on her work, and if someone tried to cross boundaries, she wouldn't even let them enter her gate. Something wrong must have happened," the mother added.

She then demanded a death penalty for the accused in the case.

"What will happen by meeting the accused? I want the death penalty. No one from the government has contacted us so far," she told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Rohtak, Haryana: Visuals of the accused who is arrested in Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case. pic.twitter.com/zSvHIEIP7a — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

Police arrest 1 suspect in connection with the killing

Haryana Police, on Monday (Mar 3), said that they have arrested one person in connection with the murder case of the 23-year-old Congress worker.

Haryana Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident.

The police said that the phone of the deceased has also been recovered and that the help of cyber and forensic teams is being taken in the investigation.

Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are taking the help of cyber, FSL. We are investigating all angles."

He said that the deceased was staying alone in Haryana while her family stayed in Delhi.

"Police reached the spot once it received information. The dead body was found inside the bag. Later, she was identified as Himani Narwal...We called her family to the spot and her body was identified. We are investigating various angles. We will solve the matter as soon as possible," DSP Rajneesh Kumar said.

"A SIT has been formed...Her phone has been recovered...We are taking the help of cyber, FSL. We are investigating all angles. We are also checking the family background...Family has not expressed any suspicion...Her mother and brother live in Delhi. She (deceased) lived here alone, and she was pursuing LL.B..." he added.

(With inputs from agencies)