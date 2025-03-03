New Delhi: Days after Hamas leader’s presence at a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Israel has reached out to India, pointing to concerns over the group and highlighting its nexus with Pakistan-based terror groups. Israel has urged and hoped that New Delhi will list Hamas on its terror list.

Hamas leader, Dr. Khalid Al-Qadoumi, was present at a conference titled “Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ Conference” in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, coinciding with Pakistan’s so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event on 5th February saw the Hamas leader sharing the stage with leaders from UN listed terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The rally featured anti-India rhetoric and showcased solidarity between these groups, with visuals of Hamas leader being welcomed by JeM and LeT terrorists on bikes and horses, waving Hamas flags.

This marked the first known public instance of Hamas participating in an event in PoK, raising concerns about expanding ties between the Gaza-based group and Pakistan-based terrorist organizations.

Hamas is not yet listed by India as a terrorist organisation under its domestic legal framework, specifically the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of 1967. The UAPA allows the Indian government to proscribe groups as terrorist organisations, but this typically requires evidence of the group’s activities—such as operations, financing, or recruitment—occurring within Indian territory where Indian laws apply.

As of the latest updates, 44 organisations are banned under the UAPA, including groups like ISIS (banned in 2015), but Hamas is not among them. But now with Hamas registering presence at PoK terror meet, not far from the Line of Control, it is something that will be taken note in Delhi.

Globally, Hamas is listed as a terrorist organisation by several countries, including the United States (since 1997), the European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, though some nations like Russia, China, and Turkey haven’t put it on terror list. The group was responsible for the worst terror attack on Israeli soil on 7th October 2023, provoking a strong response by the Israeli side, leading to the Gaza war.

India and Israel have firmed up ties in the past few years, including in defence and security domain, especially, counter terror cooperation. Institutionally, the India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counterterrorism, established in 2002, meets annually to coordinate efforts on border security, terror financing, and cybersecurity.