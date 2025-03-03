Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is ready to resign from his post in exchange of NATO membership. Talking at a news podcast video that circulated on the internet, the Ukrainian president seemed quite confident as he said changing him from his position as the president will not be easy as "they have to negotiate with me."

"Changing me will not be easy, because it is not enough to simply hold elections. You need to prevent me from participating, and that will be more difficult. They have to negotiate with me," Zelensky said.

"And I say that I'm exchanging it (presidency) for NATO membership. And that means I fulfilled my mission," he added.

He also said that people from other nations telling Ukrainians who they should have as president is "undemocratic" and "unconstructive".

"If I'm not that flexible as they say (for president), I'm exchanging it for NATO," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's statement came in response to the US Senator Lindsey Graham's comment who said the Ukrainian president should resign from his post.

Reporter: "Senator Lindsey Graham said that perhaps you should consider resigning..."



Zelensky: "Lindsey Graham is a very good guy… I can give him Ukrainian citizenship, then his voice will gain weight."



So, what does @LindseyGrahamSC have to say to that? pic.twitter.com/0VTaO7aiab — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 2, 2025

'I can give him the citizenship of Ukraine'

Giving him a sharp reply, Zelensky said he can offer Graham the citizenship of Ukraine if he wants his opinion to "matter".

"I can give him the citizenship of Ukraine," Zelensky said when asked about the comment by the South Carolina Republican in a podcast.

"He will become a citizen of our country, and then his voice will gain weight. And I will hear him as a citizen of Ukraine on the topic of who must be the president," Zelensky snapped at Graham.

Graham's comment

Graham is a longtime advocate of Ukraine but a vocal critic of Zelensky. He took to the social media platform X and responded to Zelensky's "offer".

"Unfortunately, until there is an election, no one has a voice in Ukraine," Graham wrote while reposting the video in which Zelensky was seen furious over his suggestion.

Unfortunately, until there is an election, no one has a voice in Ukraine. https://t.co/kLuVlRiRqw — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 2, 2025

