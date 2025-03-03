Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday (March 3) said he understands the "importance of America" and needs peace, "not endless war". Posting a video message on the social media platform X after the European Summit in London, the Ukrainian president said he sees clear support from Europe. "Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate," he said.

Advertisment

Also read: European Summit HIGHLIGHTS | Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in UK

He further claimed that "everyone" in Europe is "united on the main issue" which is peace. And for that, he said, Ukraine needs security guarantees. "And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Türkiye," Zelensky claimed.

He then moved to expressing gratitude towards the United States (US) for all the support it gave to Ukraine.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Zelensky would run naked in NYC for getting security guarantees,’ says Denmark defence committee’s chair

"Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States," Zelensky said in the video.

"There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude. It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence – our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us – and for their own security," he added.

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Not a litre until Trump is finished’: Norway’s firm cuts supply to US over Trump, Zelensky White House spat

The Ukrainian president - who was accused by the US President Donald Trump of not wanting peace - said that he "needs peace" and not "endless war".

"What we need is peace, not endless war. And that’s why we say security guarantees are the key to this," Zelensky said.

As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate.



Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The… pic.twitter.com/inGxdO8jQz — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 3, 2025

Also read: Elon Musk mocks Ukraine’s Zelensky in social media meme for seeking security guarantees