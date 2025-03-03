Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the mineral deal with the United States (US) - which was left undiscussed in the White House on February 28, is "ready" to be signed. Zelensky, while addressing the UK media after a landmark summit in London, said, "The agreement that's on the table will be signed if the parties are ready."

The deal, which was called as the first step towards the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, was left unsigned after a conflict between the US President Donald Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday (Feb 28).

"It is our policy to continue what happened in the past, we're constructive," Zelensky said, as quoted by the BBC.

"If we agreed to sign the minerals deal, we're ready to sign it," he added.

'You're either going to make a deal or we're out'

Zelensky and Trump met in the White House on Friday (Feb 28) to discuss a mineral deal which was expected to be the next step towards attaining a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war. But the meeting which was started with smiles and greetings turned into an ugly argument. The situation got worse as Trump officials told Zelensky to leave the Oval Office without even signing the deal.

"You're either going to make a deal or we're out ... and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty," Trump threatened Zelensky.

'Can come back when he is ready for peace'

Soon after both parties abruptly ended the meeting, the US president took to the Truth Social and said Zelensky can "come back" when he is "ready for peace".

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire pressure," Trump said.

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE," the US president added.

He further alleged that Zelensky "disrespected" the US. "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump said.

