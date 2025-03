Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Kyiv is ready to hold peace talks with Russia, to be brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelensky offered terms of partial ceasefire with Russia but the about face comes a day after Trump reportedly halted military aid to Kyiv following the clash with the Ukrainian leader in the Oval office last Friday. Trump has also declared that both Russia and Ukraine are ready for peace. The question is, is a ceasefire the only way to end the three-year-old Ukraine war? If so, can it bring lasting peace for the people of the war-torn country?