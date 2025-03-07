US President Donald Trump reportedly suggested relocating the original Declaration of Independence to the Oval Office, according to The Atlantic.

The magazine, citing anonymous sources in the White House familiar with the discussions, said that Trump’s advisers were “alarmed” by the idea and expressed concerns over its feasibility.

What is 'Declaration of Independence'?

The historic document, which marked the United States’ separation from British rule, is nearly 250 years old and requires strict preservation measures.

It is currently housed in the rotunda of the National Archives Building in Washington, DC, where it is stored in an oxygen-free, argon-filled glass case. To protect it from light exposure and other environmental factors, access to the case is tightly controlled.

Due to the document’s fragile condition, some of Trump’s aides were initially hesitant about the proposal. However, discussions have since shifted towards possibly displaying historical copies rather than the original.

These reproductions, created in the 1820s by William J. Stone under the direction of then-Secretary of State John Quincy Adams, are highly valuable but far easier to manage. They are also the most widely recognised versions seen in history books.

“President Trump strongly believes that significant and historic documents that celebrate American history should be shared and put on display,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said in an email to The Atlantic.

Trump's redecoration efforts

Since returning to office, Trump has moved swiftly to redesign parts of the White House. He has announced plans to repave the Rose Garden, making it resemble the patio at his Mar-a-Lago estate and more suitable for hosting events, particularly for guests wearing heels.

Additionally, he has revived plans for a new ballroom on the White House grounds. “It keeps my real-estate juices flowing,” Trump said in a recent interview with The Spectator.

Among the changes, Trump has also added a framed photograph of his Georgia mugshot in a nearby hallway.

