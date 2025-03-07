US President Donald Trump shared a cinematic compilation of his administration achievements in 45 days since his inauguration on Thursday (March 6). Claiming that his government has been the "greatest and most successful era" in the history of the United States (US), Trump showed all the key events since January 20, 2025.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump calls Sunita Williams 'woman with wild hair', hopes she and Butch Wilmore 'love each other'

The video was posted on Trump's social media platform Truth Social.

Advertisment

"It has only been forty-five days, but the President will a lot to talk about tonight when he heads up to Capitol Hill to address a joint session," the video narrated.

Advertisment

Also read: French senator paints grim picture of US under Trump, calls him 'dictator' and Musk a 'jester high on ketamine'

"Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age as we inaugurate a new president and Vice president, " Trump narrated in the video in backdrop of a dramatic shot of the White House.

In a cinematic and slow-motion shot, Trump was seen climbing up the stairs of the stage. "From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the great and most successful era in the history of our country," narrated the video, while visuals of Trump's January 20 inauguration were being played.

Also read: Saudi’s $1 trillion investment pledge lures Donald Trump

"Every day, my administration is fighting to bring a future that America deserves. We are draining the swamp, and the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over," Trump said in the video.

"Over the past six weeks, I have signed nearly 100 executive orders and taken more than 400 executive actions to restore common sense, safety, optimism and wealth all across or wonderful land," the US President added.

"Despite the best efforts of those who will try to censor us, silence us, break us, destroy us, Americans are today a proud, free, sovereign, and independent nation that will always be free," Trump further said.

Also read: Trudeau says Canada-US trade war 'will continue for foreseeable future'; Trump pauses some tariffs