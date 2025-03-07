US President Donald Trump said that "maybe" the two NASA astronauts stuck in space - Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore - "will love each other" and he hopes "they will like each other".

During his address in the Oval Office, the US President promised to bring back the two astronauts back to Earth after nine months at the International Space Station (ISS).

“We love you and we're coming up to get you," Trump said. He also said that when the two will come back, he would be ready to greet them.

"You shouldn’t have been up there so long. The most incompetent president in our history has allowed that to happen to you, but this president won’t let it happen," Trump said, taking a dig at the previous Democratic administration of Joe Biden.

Trump on two astronauts stuck in space: "Maybe they'll love each other, I don't know. But they've been left up there. Think of it. And I see the woman with the wild hair. Good solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding. There's no games with her hair." pic.twitter.com/6a2JHVXFNO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2025

Woman with the 'wild hair'

The US President then went on to praise Williams' hair saying, "I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid hair she’s got. There’s no kidding, there’s no games with her hair".

'I authorised Elon a week ago'

Trump further indicated that Elon Musk's SpaceX would be involved in the mission to bring Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back home.

“I authorised Elon a week ago. I said, ‘You know, we have two people up there that Biden and Kamala (Harris) left up there’. And he knows it very well. I said, ‘Are you equipped to get them?’ He said, ‘Yeah'," Trump said.

