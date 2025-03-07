In an attempt to defend American officials' direct negotiations with Hamas, President Donald Trump said the US is helping Israel in those discussions because "we’re talking about Israeli hostages".

However, an official familiar with the matter said that Israel is opposed to direct US negotiations with Hamas, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday (March 6).

In a news conference, while signing multiple executive orders in the Oval Office, Trump said, “We’re not doing anything in terms of Hamas. We’re not giving cash.”

“You have to negotiate. There’s a difference between negotiating and paying. We want to get these people out," the US President said, referring to Israeli hostages.

'I put out a statement that’s self-explanatory'

Talking about his meeting with a group of Israeli hostages on Wednesday (March 5), Trump said he could not believe how poorly they were treated.

Trump said “they want to know if we could just continue” with the release of additional hostages.

“We have 59 left — of which 24 are living. The rest are dead… Those 24 who are living… they said they’re in very bad shape," the US president said.

Adding on his ultimatum issued for the Palestinian terror group to immediately release the remaining hostages or face destruction, Trump said, “I put out a statement that’s self-explanatory."

“Somebody’s going to have to get a lot rougher than they’re getting. It’s a shame," he said.

“We want to get these people out. If you would have seen the people yesterday… the way they spoke about their captivity, it was unbelievable. It’s terrible," Trump said.

'Arab plan does not fulfill…'

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Arab plan for the post-war management of the Gaza Strip was "inadequate" as per the Trump administration.

She said that the US will not accept a framework that leads to a return of the cycle of violence involving Gaza. She added that Hamas could not continue existing in the Strip.

“The Arab [plan] does not fulfill…the nature of what President Trump was asking for,” Bruce said.

(With inputs from agencies)