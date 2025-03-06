Israeli and international leaders have been reacting to US President Donald Trump's warning to Hamas, expressing support for Trump's readiness to take action against the Palestinian militant group.

David Friedman, who served as an envoy to Israel said that he loves the US president, calling him the "right person".

“I love this guy. The right message by the right person at the right time!," Friedman said.

What was Trump's ultimatum?

After a White House meeting with six released Israeli hostages, Trump posted a stern warning to the terror group.

"Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. He also threatened that there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages were not released.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance," Trump warned in his message.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich thanked US President Trump for his commitment to Israel's security.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for your commitment to Israel’s security and the security of the entire free world and for your concern for the return of all our hostages to their homes," Smotrich said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, former US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said that Trump's methods may be different for some but they get real results, "especially in the tough world we live in".

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham shared a post on X, saying "This is why I believe President Trump is the right man at the right time to deal with the bad guys and bring peace to the world."

He expressed solidarity with Trump and said that this ultimatum should have been delivered to Hamas early on by the Biden Administration.

"Mr. President: You are right to say it and It’s imperative you do it if Hamas refuses," he stressed.

Israel's former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the government must embrace Trump's proposal and stop bypassing him from the left.

"Release all our hostages immediately, or absolute hell immediately," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)