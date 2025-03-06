13-year-old DJ Daniel, who was sworn in as the Secret Service agent on Tuesday night (Mar 4) visited the Oval Office with his family and thanked US President Donald Trump. He said, "There's one more thing I got for you, a big hug." The video of their meeting has been winning hearts and the internet cannot keep calm.

Advertisment

Daniel, already an honorary law enforcement officer, was elevated from his position during the joint Congress session on Tuesday. In his speech, Trump lauded Daniel's father for his efforts and also appreciated the young officer's grit, who is a cancer survivor.

Here's the video of the moment:

Advertisment

Before becoming an agent of US Secret Service, DJ in a recorded message said, "I had thirteen brain surgeries and that's how many times my personality has changed. I wouldn't have been here if it wasn't for my dad, he is proud of me and I am pretty proud of him too."

Also read: Who is January Littlejohn? Florida mom who received massive backlash online after appearing at Trump speech

Advertisment

Introducing the young boy, the President said, "Joining us in the gallery is a young man who truly loves our police; his name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old and has always dreamed of becoming a police officer."

"But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer and doctor had given him 5 months at most to live. Since that time he and his dad have been in a quest to make his dream come true. DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer," he added.

Also read: Who is Roberto Ortiz? Trump hails him, vows to 'wage war' on Mexican drug cartels

Further detailing on his health, Trump highlighted, "DJ's doctors believe his cancer likely came from a chemical he was exposed to when he was younger. Since 1975, rates of child cancer have increased by more than 40%. Reversing this trend is one of the top priorities for our new presidential commission to make America healthy again chaired by our new Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr."