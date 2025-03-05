Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 4) praised Roberto Ortiz, who joined the United States president's joint address to Congress - his first since returning to office.

For Trump's speech, the White House named around a dozen invitees, who brought "incredible stories about the disaster wrought by the previous administration, and the historic achievements President Trump has already enacted to usher in the Golden Age of America."

Among the guests, Roberto Ortiz's name was also included. He is a US Border Patrol agent who it is said was "shot at repeatedly by cartel members while performing his duties near the Rio Grande River in Texas".

During his address, Trump said, "In January, Roberto and another agent were patrolling by the Rio Grande near an area known as Cartel Island."

"When heavily armed gunmen started shooting at them, Roberto saw that his partner was totally exposed to great danger, and he leapt into action, returning fire and providing crucial seconds for his fellow agent to seek safety, and just barely," he added.

"I have some of the prints of that event and it was not good. Agent Ortiz, we salute you for your great courage and your line of fire that you took and for the bravery that you showed. We honor you, and we will always honor you. Thank you, Roberto, very much. And I actually got to know him on my many calls to the border. He’s a great, great gentleman," the President further said.

Trump to 'wage war' on Mexico drug cartels

Trump said that the territory to the immediate south of our border is now dominated entirely by criminal cartels that murder, rape, torture and exercise total control. "They have total control over a whole nation, posing a grave threat to our national security," said Trump as he ramped up of rhetoric after his administration designated several Latin American cartels as foreign terrorist organisations.

Trump vowed to "wage war" on Mexico's drug cartels, which he accused of rape and murder as well as "posing a grave threat" to US national security.

"The cartels are waging war on America, and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels, which we are doing," Trump said during the session of Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)