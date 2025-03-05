In a press release that could be unprecedented, the White House on Tuesday (March 4) released a list of moments "Democrats refused to applaud" for US President Donald Trump during his speech to the joint session of Congress.

Advertisment

White House's petty move

Slamming Democrats for being "too consumed by their own hatred of President Trump," the White House, in the release that's nothing short of petty, listed the moments the opposition refused to show support.

Also read | Donald Trump asks Congress to applaud DOGE chief Elon Musk as Democrats hold signs 'Musk steals'

Advertisment

"Tonight, President Donald J. Trump delivered bold, forward-looking remarks before a joint session of Congress — highlighting the historic accomplishments already achieved in his second term and setting the course for four years of prosperity and strength," said the White House in a statement.

"Unfortunately, Congressional Democrats were too consumed by their own hatred of President Trump, refusing to show support for lowering taxes, fighting childhood cancer, capturing terrorists, protecting women and girls in sports, or law and order — to name only a few."

Also read | Trump breaks record for longest congressional address with 1 hour and 40 minute speech

Advertisment

Quoting former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino, it added, "The Democratic Party still has no common sense. They have no ideas and they have no heart. They couldn’t even stand for the most inspiring moments of the speech."

Why is this unprecedented?

The White House's press release lists exact moments from the one hour and 40 minutes speech when Democrats did not join the applause. In total, it listed 35 moments, including when Trump declared "America's youth are perfect as God made them," during his signature anti-transgender statements.

Also read | Donald Trump breaks record with lowest approval ratings in US history

Usually, the White House avoids a free-for-all roast and attempt to keep things polished and "presidential". But it must be noted that the White House, regardless of administration, isn't exactly known for staying above the fray. Its releases typically reflect the administration's agenda, however, the detailed analysis of the exact moments where the opposition's leaders refused to applaud the US President is unusual.