US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (March 4) set a record for the longest address to a joint session of the US Congress. Trump's first address to the US Congress in his second term lasted around one hour and 40 minutes.

Here are the top quotes from Trump's US Congress address:

- "The American Dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again."

- "Over the past 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions - a record to restore common sense, safety, optimism and wealth all across our wonderful land. The people elected me to do the job and I am doing it."

- "I deployed the US military and border patrol to repel the border invasion of country and the illegal crossings last month were by far the lowest recorded - ever."

- "I terminated green news scam, Paris climate accord, corrupt WHO, withdrew UNHRC- ended last admin- EV mandate."

- "In comparison, under Joe Biden - the worst President in American history, there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month."

- "We have ended weaponised government where as an example, a sitting President is allowed to viciously prosecute his political opponent like me, how did that work out? Not too good...we have brought back free speech in America...two days ago I signed an order making English the official language of US."

- "Our country will be woke no longer. We believe that whether you are a doctor, accountant, lawyer or an Air Traffic Controller - you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender."

- "Egg prices are out-of-control and I promise to make America affordable again. Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and offer relief for working families."

- "We have removed the poison of critical race theory from our public schools. I signed an order making it the official policy of US govt that there are only two genders, male and female."

- "Later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths here in the USA."

- "Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again."

- "Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, - Mexico and Canada - Have you heard of them -and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair."

(With inputs from agencies)