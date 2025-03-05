US President Donald Trump, during his first Congress address, acknowledged a Florida mom who alleged that her daughter's school "socially transitioned" her child without parental consent and filed a lawsuit against the institution.

During Trump's speech, the US president told how January Littlejohn and her husband "discovered that their daughter's school had secretly transitioned their 13-year-old little girl, teachers and administration conspired to deceive January and her husband while encouraging her daughter to use a new name and pronouns... All without telling January."

He then said that Littlejohn was a "courageous advocate against this form of child abuse."

January Littlejohn joined President Trump at the Joint Session—a mother fighting for parental rights after her daughter was secretly socially transitioned by her school.



President Trump is standing with parents to protect their rights and their children. pic.twitter.com/fRstK2K34Z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 5, 2025

Netizens question reality of Littlejohn's story

Following Trump's remarks during his address, Littlejohn received backlash on social media with netizens questioning the reality of her story.

"So if January Littlejohn is such a hero for “protecting” her child, why isn’t her child there with her?" podcaster Stephen Ruderman questioned.

So if January Littlejohn is such a hero for “protecting” her child, why isn’t her child there with her? — Stephen Ruderman (@SRUnfiltered) March 5, 2025

The national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, Brandon Wolf, said Littlejohn's story was "a lie".

"January Littlejohn's "my kid was transed" story is a lie,' he wrote. 'And the entire Republican Party has run with it."

An X user also took a shot at Littlejohn, calling her an "evil person and a terrible mother,"

Another user remarked, "There's no way January Littlejohn is a real name... or if this story is true haha."

Fact-check

While Littlejohn alleged in her lawsuit that the school socially transitioned her child without parental consent, the case was dismissed by a federal judge, according to The Guardian. Furthermore, emails obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper showed that Littlejohn had actually informed the school in 2020 of her child's request to change pronouns, contradicting her initial claim.

The obtained emails revealed a collaborative effort between the Florida mom and the teacher, as they worked together to find the best approach for supporting Littlejohn's child.

The emails also showed Littlejohn expressing gratitude to the teacher for their assistance.

