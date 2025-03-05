US President Donald Trump, in his first Congress address that lasted around an hour and a half, said that his administration accomplished more tasks in 43 days which other administrations could not in four to eight years.

He said that the United States is on the "verge of a comeback, the likes of which has never witnessed."

'America is back'

In his joint session of the Congress, Trump said, "Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America. From that moment on it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years, and we are just getting started."

"Our spirit is back, our pride is back, and our confidence is back and American Dream is surging bigger and better than ever before. The American dream is unstoppable and our country is on the verge of a comeback, the likes of which has never witnessed and perhaps will never witness again," he added.

On southern border with Mexico

Speaking about declaring a national emergency on the southern border, he said that he deployed US military and border patrol to "repel the invasion" of the US.

"Within hours of taking the oath of office, I declared a national emergency on our southern border. I deployed US military and border patrol to repel the invasion of our country and what a job they have done! As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded. In comparison, under Joe Biden - the worst President in American history - there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month," he said.

On trade tariffs

In his address, he also mentioned India, stating that the United States has been "ripped off for decades" by "nearly every country on Earth" and "we will not let that happen any longer".

While talking about tariffs, Trump said that the US is set to see some "disturbance", but he touted levies as a tool that would help domestic industries boom.

"Tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs. They're about protecting the soul of our country," Trump said.

"There'll be a little disturbance, but we're okay with that. It won't be much," he said, adding that the tariffs will take in trillions and trillions of dollars and create jobs "like we have never seen before".

He further took a shot at the European Union and countries including Canada, Brazil, India, Mexico and South Korea, slamming "unfair" practices and said that "this is happening by friend and foe. This system is not fair to the United States, and never was".

Trump highlighted India's 100 per cent tariff on imported American automobiles, which is a contentious issue between the two nations.

He added that reciprocal tariffs tailored to US trading partners would "kick in" on April 2 to remedy the situation.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it is our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India...and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them, it is very unfair," the US president said.

"India charges us tariffs 100%. The system is not fair to the US, it never was...on April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them...whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market," he added.

On Ukraine war and Zelensky

Trump said that he received an important letter from his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, who told him Kyiv was ready for talks with Russia and a US minerals deal, days after their White House clash.

"I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine. The letter reads, Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer," Trump said in an address to Congress.

"Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense," Trump said.

"It's time to stop this. It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end the senseless war," he added.

On terrorism

Trump thanked Pakistan during his address saying Islamabad helped detain the alleged plotter of the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

Trump said that an Islamic State operative, who allegedly planned the 2021 suicide bombing outside Kabul airport during the chaotic US military withdrawal, has been arrested.

He added, "America is once again standing strong against radical Islamic terrorism. Three and a half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and many others during the Abbey Gate bombing."

"Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is now on his way to face American justice. I especially want to thank the Government of Pakistan for helping to arrest this monster," he further said.

He also took a swipe at his predecessor Joe Biden's oversight of the "disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan".

Trump said that the accused is "right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice".

(With inputs from agencies)