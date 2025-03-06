The US has engaged in direct talks with Hamas over hostage releases, as President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to the group.

In Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron has pushed for an extension of nuclear deterrence, citing Russia's continued aggression beyond Ukraine.

Trump has slammed Democrats for their behaviour during his joint congressional address.

Meanwhile, in London, India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar faced a security scare after a pro-Khalistani activist attacked his car and tore an Indian flag.

US holds direct talks with Hamas over hostage release amid Trump's 'you are dead' warning

Hamas officials said Wednesday (Mar 5) that they held direct talks with a US envoy on freeing hostages held in Gaza. Their comments came after the White House said it was engaged in talks with the Palestinian militants. The US President Donald Trump has also issued a stern warning to Hamas.

Macron proposes French nuclear extension, says Russian aggression 'does not know borders'

Advocating for an extension of nuclear deterrence, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (Mar 5) issued a warning on Russia, whose 'aggressive behaviour' did "not seem to know borders" after its invasion of Ukraine. France and its European allies had to react, said Macron, adding they must prepare for the worse in case the US leaves them high and dry.

'Democrats should lose Midterms': Trump slams opposition for 'disrespect' during joint address, demands accountability

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 5) tore into Democrats who heckled him during his Tuesday (March 4) speech to a joint session of Congress. Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said that the opposition leaders behaved so badly they deserve to lose the next congressional election — due in 2026.

Watch | Indian EAM Dr S Jaishankar faces security scare in London; Pro-Khalistani heckler attacks car, tears Indian flag

Indian External Affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday (March 5) faced a security scare in London, as a pro-Khalistani man rushed towards his car, tearing India's national flag in a show of protest.

Watch | New Israeli military chief assumes command, says mission against Hamas 'not accomplished'