Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday (March 6) that he will continue his trade war with the US for the "foreseeable future".

Just a day after the "colourful" call with the US President Donald Trump, Trudeau said Canada will not back down from the trade war started by Trump.

He said that Canada, however, would continue engaging with senior Trump administration officials about tariffs that are to be imposed on Canadian goods by the US.

"I can confirm that we will continue to be in a trade war that was launched by the United States for the foreseeable future," Trudeau said in a media briefing.

"We will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs on Canadian goods are lifted," he added.

"It was a colorful call. It was also a very substantive call," Trudeau said on a 50-minute call with Trump on Wednesday (March 5). He said the two sides are in talks but has nothing to announce yet.

Trump pauses tariffs on some Canadian goods

Meanwhile, in an unexpected move, Donald Trump suspended the 25 per cent tariffs he imposed this week on most goods from Canada and Mexico on Thursday (March 6).

The exemptions will expire on April 2 when Trump has threatened to impose a global regime of reciprocal tariffs on all US trading partners, including Canada and Mexico.