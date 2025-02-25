United States President Donald Trump on Monday took yet another dig at Canada's Justin Trudeau as he called him "Governor", doubling down on his so-called intention to absorb Canada into the US.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, he wrote, Today, President Emmanuel Macron of France joined me in the Oval Office to speak to the G7 Summit. The meeting was convened by Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, the current chair of G7, to acknowledge the Third Anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine War – Which would have never started if I was President."

This is not the first time, Trump often mocks Trudeau, calling him "governor" instead of prime minister and referring to Canada as the "51st state".

Trudeau, the outgoing prime minister recently said that the country must work with the US to avoid tariffs. He spoke in Toronto at the opening of a one-day summit on the Canada-US economic relationship, which was a closed-door session of business and labour leaders.

As quoted by media reports, Trudeau told attendees, "I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state."

"They're very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those. But Mr Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country," he had warned.

Donald Trump on Russia-Ukraine war

Trump further mentioned in his post that "everyone expressed their goal of seeing the War end, and I emphasized the importance of the vital "Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal" between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon".

Amid a seismic shift in policy and alliances over Ukraine war, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday met with Trump at the White House.

There are concerns that Trump's recent embrace of Russia may signal the end of US backing for Kyiv and for the rest of Europe.

The US president said Monday he was confident of bringing an end to the war, and that he expected Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in the next two weeks to sign a deal granting Washington access to Ukraine's rare minerals.

"I think we could end it within weeks -- if we're smart. If we're not smart, it will keep going," Trump said earlier in the Oval Office alongside Macron.

Macron later agreed that a truce was possible in "weeks," in an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier.

(With inputs from agencies)