An AI-generated video of United States President Donald Trump sucking and massaging Elon Musk's feet was played on TV screens at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) headquarters in Washington, DC.

Multiple US-based journalists reported on social media that the screens were apparently hacked as they displayed the message: "LONG LIVE THE REAL KING" along with the video on Monday morning.

The video targets the relationship between Trump and Musk amid the latter's increased influence in the administration.

The caption appears to be a reference to Trump's post last week on his Truth Social platform where he called himself "king".

In a statement to The Hill, HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett said, "Another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources. Appropriate action will be taken for all involved."

Watch the video here:

Trump kissing the feet of his boss Elon musk pic.twitter.com/SXiLPkrzx1 — DAILY DIARIES FRIDAY (@Squad_sussex96) February 17, 2025

Musk throws another curveball at govt workers

Musk sparked controversy and uncertainty over the weekend as he posted on X that government workers should reply to a mass email outlining five accomplishments from the previous week.

He further stated that failing to do so would be interpreted as resignation. Employees of several agencies were instructed not to reply.

The demand is another challenge that government workers face from Musk as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) works towards gutting federal staffing and spending.

DOGE's cost-cutting campaign has faced increasing resistance on multiple fronts, including court rulings and some pressure from lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday (Feb 24) said that Musk's email telling federal workers to list their accomplishments in the past week or be fired was "great". He claimed that it was necessary to find federal workers who were not working.

