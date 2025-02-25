The Russia-Ukraine war could end "within weeks," said French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview shortly after meeting US President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Fox News, the French leader said that a truce between Moscow and Kyiv "could be done in the weeks to come."

Macron-Trump meet

The French president on Monday (Feb 24) visited the White House. His visit coincided with the third anniversary of the war.

During talks which centred on potentially deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, Macron also insisted on US security guarantees for Kyiv.

Speaking during a joint press conference, Macron warned that peace could not mean the "surrender" of Ukraine.

"This peace cannot mean the surrender of Ukraine," he said.

Macron acknowledged that there was "good reason" to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin but insisted that Washington must offer backup for any European-led peacekeeping force.

He also revealed plans to coordinate with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, set to visit Washington later this week, to explore the potential deployment of European troops if a peace deal materializes.

"After speaking with President Trump, I fully believe there is a path forward," said Macron.

Trump said he was confident that a deal was within reach, and that he expected Zelensky at the White House in two weeks to sign the deal granting the US access to Ukraine's rare minerals.

"I think we could end it within weeks -- if we're smart. If we're not smart, it will keep going," Trump during his meeting with Macron.

Trump also suggested that Putin was ready to "accept" European peacekeepers in Ukraine. However, he insisted that Europe bear a larger share of the financial burden, arguing that the US should recoup its multibillion-dollar aid contributions to Kyiv.

Strikingly, he refused to label Putin a dictator—despite doing so to Zelensky just last week—and also avoided commenting on UN resolutions. Meanwhile, on Monday, at the United Nations, the US was also seen siding with Russia twice, avoiding explicit condemnation of Moscow’s military campaign against its pro-western neighbour Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)