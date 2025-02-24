Chinese President Xi Jinping described China and Russia as "true friends" after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting their commitment to mutual support, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday (Feb 24).

Xi highlighted the strong bond between Beijing and Moscow, emphasising their "neighbourly" relationship and shared pursuit of mutual development, despite facing common challenges and difficulties.

Xi said "history and reality" show the two countries "are good neighbours that cannot be moved away, and true friends who share weal and woe, support each other, and achieve common development", Xinhua reported.

Xi lauds Russia's 'positive efforts to defuse Ukraine crisis'

During a call with his Russian counterpart, Xi lauded Russia's efforts to ease tensions in the Ukraine conflict.

"China is happy to see Russia and relevant parties make positive efforts to defuse" the crisis in Ukraine, Xi was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

The Kremlin later released a statement saying that Putin briefed Xi on the recent talks between Russian and US officials in Saudi Arabia, marking their first high-level meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

China also expressed its support for dialogue between Russia and the US, as well as its "readiness to assist the search for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict", said the statement.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged for "real, lasting peace" this year as European leaders came together for a summit in Kyiv, marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion, in support of Ukraine.

"This year should be the year of the beginning of real, lasting peace," Zelensky told Kyiv's backers.

"Putin will not give us peace or give it to us in exchange for something. We have to win peace through strength and wisdom and unity," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)