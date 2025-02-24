An incident occurred at the Russian consulate in the French city of Marseille, on Monday (Feb 24), where three improvised explosive devices were thrown at the perimeter wall.

Advertisment

It's unclear if the projectiles cleared the consulate's wall. According to BFM TV, the projectiles were Molotov cocktails, which landed in the consulate's garden.

According to news agency AFP, no one was injured in the incident, said a police source.

Only two of the three devices detonated in the attack which took place on the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, AFP said, citing the police source.

Advertisment

Also read: Zelensky says willing to give up presidency if it brings peace in Ukraine

Emergency services stationed

Police and firefighters have been reportedly stationed around the Russian consulate, and Moscow has demanded a full French investigation into the incident.

Advertisment

As a precautionary measure, consulate staff were instructed to remain indoors, and local authorities established a security perimeter around the Russian consulate in Marseille, France.

WATCH: February 24: Russia-Ukraine War - Has Putin become stronger 3 years later?

'Act of terrorism'

The Russian foreign ministry denounced the incident and called it a "terrorist attack".

"The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the signs of a terrorist attack," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian reporters.

"We demand that the host country undertake exhaustive and speedy investigative measures, as well as steps to strengthen the security of Russia's foreign missions," said Zakharova.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was urging France to tighten security measures.

On being asked whether tighter security measures were needed to protect Russian facilities in "unfriendly" countries after a blast near the Russian consulate in Marseille, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "Of course, it is needed, and all the adequate measures are being taken via (Russian) foreign ministry in order to attract the attention of the receiving party (French authorities) to enhance all the security arrangements."

France condemns attack

The French government has strongly condemned the incident emphasizing that diplomatic missions were sacrosanct and inviolable.

"France condemns any infringement of the security of diplomatic compounds," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

(With inputs from agencies)