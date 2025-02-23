Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed willingness to step down if it would secure peace for Ukraine, suggesting he could trade his resignation for the country’s NATO membership.

Advertisment

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, he also emphasized the need for a stronger US role, stating he wanted Donald Trump as a partner rather than just a mediator in Ukraine’s conflict with Russia.

"I really want it to be more than just mediation... that's not enough," he remarked, as reported by Reuters.

Also Read | Donald Trump recruited by Moscow in the 1980s? Ex-KGB officer makes bold claim

Advertisment

Zelensky's response to Trump’s ‘dictator’ remark

Zelensky said Sunday that only a true authoritarian would be offended by US President Trump's recent remark describing him as an illegitimate "dictator."

"I certainly would not describe the words Trump used as a compliment. One would be offended by the word dictator if he was a dictator. I’m not. I'm the legally elected president."

Advertisment

Seeks meeting with US president before Trump-Putin summit

He also expressed his intention to meet with the US president before a possible Trump-Putin summit.

Also Read | US deports fourth batch of 12 illegal Indian immigrants via Panama, aircraft lands in Delhi

Emphasises Ukraine’s struggle for peace and respect

In a post on X, Zelensky emphasised Ukraine’s efforts toward lasting peace.

"Ukrainians have come a long way. And this year, we must do everything possible and impossible to achieve a real peace—peace with security guarantees for our state, with guarantees of dignity and respect for all our people—for everyone who has lived, lives and will live in Ukraine. The people of Ukraine deserve respect—just as every nation on Earth does. And just as every person does—those who are fighting, those who have raised truly heroic sons and daughters. I thank every Ukrainian warrior, all the families of our defenders, and everyone who stands with Ukraine—thank you for keeping Ukraine alive," he wrote.

Ukrainians have come a long way. And this year, we must do everything possible and impossible to achieve a real peace—peace with security guarantees for our state, with guarantees of dignity and respect for all our people—for everyone who has lived, lives and will live in… pic.twitter.com/vTR2GQFcO9 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 23, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)