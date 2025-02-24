The United Nations General Assembly voted Monday to reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity, adopting a strongly worded resolution condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbour on the third anniversary of the conflict. 

Advertisment

The resolution, which won 93 votes in favour and 18 against with 65 abstentions -- a drop in support compared to previous resolutions supporting Ukraine -- reaffirmed the Assembly's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine."