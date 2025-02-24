The United Nations General Assembly voted Monday to reaffirm Ukraine's territorial integrity, adopting a strongly worded resolution condemning Russia's invasion of its neighbour on the third anniversary of the conflict.

Advertisment

Adoption of today's UNGA resolution on an early & just peace in Ukraine confirms the importance of upholding the UN Charter & respecting all countries' territorial integrity & sovereignty.



Peace in Ukraine. In line with the Charter.



✅ 93 votes in favor

❌ 18 votes against pic.twitter.com/JYp7d5K0Sv — 🇪🇺EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) February 24, 2025

The resolution, which won 93 votes in favour and 18 against with 65 abstentions -- a drop in support compared to previous resolutions supporting Ukraine -- reaffirmed the Assembly's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine."