US President Donald Trump on Monday (Feb 24) sounded the alarm over the Russia-Ukraine war, warning that if a peace deal is not secured, the conflict could spiral into World War III.

Speaking as French President Emmanuel Macron visited the White House, Trump warned "there will be a point where it is not going to stop at those two countries".

Other nation's involvement

The US president who in recent days created waves by criticising Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him a "dictator" and blaming him for the war with Russia, said that the involvement of nations like France could lead to "a very big war".

“Already there is such involvement from other countries and it could really lead to a very big war, World War III, and we are not gonna let that happen either,” said Trump.

Shortly after, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to announce that he was in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I am in serious discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia concerning the ending of the War, and also major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia,” he wrote.

“Talks are proceeding very well!,” added Trump.

His statement underscores the sharp contrast between his approach and that of European allies, who fear he is moving too close to Putin. This divide was evident during his meeting with Macron at the White House.

Trump-Macron dynamic on display

The power dynamic between Trump and Macron was also on full display during their handshake, a symbolic moment that lasted ten seconds—far from the forceful grip Macron had previously used in 2017 to assert dominance.

The meet saw Macron uncomfortably perch at the end of the desk in the Oval Office as the two leaders joined a G7 conference call.

At one point, Macron corrected Trump after the former president claimed that European aid to Ukraine was structured as a loan.

“No, in fact, to be frank, we paid sixty per cent of the total effort, and it was loans, guarantees, grants, and we provided real money, to be clear. We have 230 billion of frozen assets in Europe, Russian assets, but it is not as a collateral of a loan because it is not our belonging, so they are frozen,” said Macron.

He also stressed Europe was willing to “step up to be a stronger partner, to do more on defense and security on this continent, as well as to be a reliable partner”.

(With inputs from agencies)