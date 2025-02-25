The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday (Feb 24) passed two resolutions concerning the Ukrainian crisis proposed by Ukraine and the United States, but the voting showed a stunning shift in the balance of power and changing alliances.

Advertisment

Ukraine drafted a resolution entitled "Advancing a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine", which was supported by many European countries and received 93 votes in favour, 18 votes against, and 65 abstentions.

Also read: Trump warns Russia-Ukraine war could trigger World War III, says talks with Putin 'proceeding very well'

America's change of stance on the war, pushed aggressively by President Donald Trump, was evident at the UNGA as the United States and Russia voted against it. Meanwhile, India and China abstained.

Advertisment

In February 2023, the US supported a similar resolution, which received 141 votes in favour.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war could end 'within weeks,' says Macron after meeting Trump

On the other hand, the US draft resolution "The path to peace", which didn't mention Russian aggression. It was only passed after a majority of Member States voted to add EU-led amendments, which led to the US abstaining on its own motion. It received 93 votes in favour, 8 votes against. There were a total of 73 abstentions, including those in China, the US, and Ukraine.

Advertisment

However, the text in the original US resolution was passed hours later in the Security Council, making it the first to do so since the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 2022.

Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa, told the Assembly that the way Russian aggression is answered "will define the future of Ukraine…Europe and our common future".

Also read: Macron, Trump vow to work together on Ukraine, despite differences

US on Security Council breakthrough

Washington on Monday hailed the "landmark agreement" between the US and Russia at the UN Security Council after the adoption of a US resolution calling for "lasting peace" in the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

There were attempts to add amendments supported by several Western European countries, referring to a “full-scale invasion” by Russia and Ukraine's territorial integrity – and proposals from Russia to acknowledge the "deeply rooted reasons" for the conflict and lasting peace in both Ukraine and Russia.

But the amendments were voted down and the resolution was passed without any changes by the 15-member Council (10 in favour, zero against and five abstentions).

Also read: Pope Francis shows 'slight improvement', says Vatican

"We call on all other UN member states to join the United States in pushing for a durable peace that will bring stability to Europe and deter further aggression," said the US envoy to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea.

"We are proud that the Security Council has done just that, just now, in passing an historic landmark agreement on Ukraine, the first such in three years," Shea added.

(With inputs from agencies)