Pope Francis who has been hospitalised for 11 days in critical condition due to pneumonia in both lungs is showing “slight improvement”, said the Vatican on Monday (Feb 24).

“The critical clinical conditions of the Holy Father demonstrate a slight improvement. Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory attacks; some laboratory tests have improved,” said the Vatican in its evening bulletin on the pontiff’s health.

Earlier the Vatican said that he was conscious and “not in pain”. In its morning bulletin, the Vatican said: “The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting”.

According to a Vatican source, Francis “woke up and is continuing his treatment”. He “can get out of bed”, “is not in pain”, was eating “normally” and was even “in a good mood”, the source added.

