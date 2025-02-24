Pope Francis had a restful 10th night in the hospital, the Vatican said citing a statement published Monday morning (Feb 24) by the Holy See Press Office.

Advertisment

Pope is in hospital in a critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs. The statement added, "The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting."

Also read: Video shows Italian jets escorting Delhi-bound flight to Rome: Here's what we know

The 88-year-old pope, the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14, complaining of breathing difficulties.

Advertisment

He was initially diagnosed with bronchitis but this developed into pneumonia in both lungs.

Also read: German far-right AfD leader calls election result ‘historic’ after exit polls, Weidel calls for CDU alliance

Pope had also received blood transfusions to bring up his haemoglobin levels and on Sunday evening, the Holy See Press Office said and added that his condition remains critical, though he has not experienced any respiratory crises since Saturday morning.

Advertisment

"The thrombocytopenia remains stable; however, some blood tests show early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control," said the Sunday press statement, adding that "High-flow oxygen therapy continues through nasal cannulas."

Earlier on Sunday, the Pope attended Mass in his apartment in Gemelli Hospital with the doctors and nurses who are overseeing his treatment.

Also read: ‘Pray for me,’ says Pope in message from hospital as he undergoes treatment for double pneumonia

Pope is in critical condition

Pope Francis has suffered numerous health issues in recent years and underwent major surgery in 2021 and 2023. He had a hernia operation in 2023. But the Vatican warned for the first time that his condition was critical.

Also read: Bus travelling from Mata Vaishno Devi to Delhi skids off-road near Jammu; driver dead, 17 injured

In 2021, when he underwent colon surgery, he joked that "they were preparing the conclave", the meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope following a death or resignation.

Francis has been head of the Catholic Church since 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

(With inputs from agencies)