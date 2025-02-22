At least one person was killed and 16 others were injured when a bus returning from Mata Vaishno Devi shrine skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Jammu on Saturday (Feb 22) evening, said officials.

Advertisment

The bus, as per reports, was on its way to Delhi and the accident took place near Manda, around eight kilometres from the Jammu bus stand.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | A bus carrying pilgrims from Katra to Delhi falls in a gorge near the Manda area. Rescue operation is underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/LXLBO3MG1F — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

A rescue operation was launched soon after the unfortunate accident.

Advertisment

Also read | Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Air India for ‘broken seat’; Civil Aviation Ministry reacts

What happened?

As per a PTI news agency report, the driver of the bus lost control while negotiating a curve and the bus plunged into the gorge. Talking to the press, SSP Traffic, Jammu and Kashmir, Fiesel Qureshi said that 19 people were on board, and almost all have been rescued. The driver, however, remains trapped in the bus wreckage.

Advertisment

#WATCH | SSP Traffic, Jammu, Fiesel Qureshi says, "This bus was going from Katra to Jammu. 19 passengers were there. Almost all of them have been rescued. The driver is still stuck there, and we are trying to rescue him. All the passengers are stable..." https://t.co/w6DVmJVKJN pic.twitter.com/BuqY1QEFhv — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

Also read | Shaktikanta Das, former RBI governor, appointed principal secretary to PM Modi

Officials said that seventeen people were rescued and have been evacuated to the Government Medical College Hospital. One of them was declared dead on arrival.

(With inputs from agencies)